Stranger Things' Vecna Actor Used Murderous Methods To Get Into Character

By all accounts Jamie Campbell Bower is a sweetheart of a guy. You can't scroll any social media feed without seeing some sweet interaction he's had with "Stranger Things" fans at conventions or just run-ins on the street. That's where you really know when a celebrity is being nice, when they're not making a hundred bucks when taking a selfie with a fan.

While he might not be someone to be afraid of in real life, on screen it's a different story. Vecna is one of the best pop culture villains of the last few years. He's as ruthless as Jason Voorhees, as cleverly demented as Freddy Krueger, and as relentless as The Terminator — and he's a real threat to a group of kids we all feel protective of after four seasons worth of following their adventures.

In order to get into that headspace, Bower used some ... unique acting tricks. You don't go from super kind and nice to the epitome of evil without some kind of transition, and when the cast was on their press tour to promote season 4 of "Stranger Things," we got a glimpse at Bower's process. Some of us might wish we hadn't wanted to know.

Turns out Bower took some cues from the tactics of real-life serial killers while he contemplated his upcoming victims. As he told People, "I would take photographs of each victim. I'd print them off, my next victim, and I would cross their eyes out and put them up on my wall. And I'd stare at them."

Bower is committed, I'll give him that.