A Stranger Things Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix - And That Could Be A Fun Format Break

"Stranger Things" will live on after its upcoming final season — in the form of an animated series. Variety is reporting that Netflix's flagship show will spawn an animated series related to the world of "Stranger Things," with series creators, Matt & Ross Duffer, taking on executive producer roles on the new show. Eric Robles, a writer and animator who co-created the Netflix show "Glitch Techs," will executive produce and is in charge of developing the new series.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving," the Duffers told Variety in a statement, "and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling." It's worth noting that the Duffers have more than one "Stranger Things" project in the works through Upside Down Pictures. In addition to the animated series, for which plot details are currently unavailable, they also reportedly have plans for a live-action spinoff, as well as a stage play set in 1950s Hawkins.

Last year, the duo said they had an idea in mind for a spin-off that only series star Finn Wolfhard had guessed. "We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it's very, very different," the pair told Variety in May 2022. In July, they also expressed interest in letting other creators try their hand at continuing the story, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast that "the idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate."