A Stranger Things Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix - And That Could Be A Fun Format Break
"Stranger Things" will live on after its upcoming final season — in the form of an animated series. Variety is reporting that Netflix's flagship show will spawn an animated series related to the world of "Stranger Things," with series creators, Matt & Ross Duffer, taking on executive producer roles on the new show. Eric Robles, a writer and animator who co-created the Netflix show "Glitch Techs," will executive produce and is in charge of developing the new series.
"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving," the Duffers told Variety in a statement, "and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling." It's worth noting that the Duffers have more than one "Stranger Things" project in the works through Upside Down Pictures. In addition to the animated series, for which plot details are currently unavailable, they also reportedly have plans for a live-action spinoff, as well as a stage play set in 1950s Hawkins.
Last year, the duo said they had an idea in mind for a spin-off that only series star Finn Wolfhard had guessed. "We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it's very, very different," the pair told Variety in May 2022. In July, they also expressed interest in letting other creators try their hand at continuing the story, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast that "the idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate."
Hawkins gets the Saturday morning cartoon treatment
On both occasions, it's unclear whether the Duffers were referencing this new animated series or a different project entirely, but it sounds like the show will check both the "surprising new avenue" and "pass the baton" boxes. The flagship series has been a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist for years now, but with a long production cycle and a theatrically doled-out story, it feels a bit like a coming-of-age saga that never ends. If it arrives before season 5, a Saturday morning cartoon spin on the Upside Down or the Hawkins gang could be a fun and breezy format break for the increasingly dark and emotional series. Also, any project that could find an excuse to bring back Eddie (Joseph Quinn) is a good thing.
It also sounds like the animated series, which does not have a publicly announced title yet, is already well underway. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you!" the Duffers told Variety. Along with Robles, Matt Duffer, and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are also set to executive produce.
The "Stranger Things" animated spinoff does not yet have a release date.