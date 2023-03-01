Stranger Things Stage Play Coming To London Later This Year

It's time for "Stranger Things" to make the leap from the screen ... to the stage? Yes, that's right — a "Stranger Things" stage play is on the way, and soon. The play, titled "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," will have its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. Stephen Daldry directs, with co-direction by Justin Martin. Kate Trefry, a writer on the series, penned the play. "The First Shadow" is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. The Duffer Brothers serve as creative producers, with 21 Laps as associate producers.

Tickets will go on sale this spring, with more details to come.

The play is a prequel, set in Hawkins in 1959, and will feature a younger version of David Harbour's character Hopper. And, since it's "Stranger Things," you can expect a whole bunch of creepy, weird stuff to happen, too. Is "Stranger Things" big enough to warrant a stage production? Will fans flock to see it the way they watch the show on TV? It remains to be seen, but Netflix is sure hoping that's the case. "Stranger Things" remains one of Netflix's biggest hits, but the show is nearing its end. The approaching fifth season will be the last — but it's clear Netflix wants to keep this saga going in one form or another.