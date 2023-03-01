Stranger Things Stage Play Coming To London Later This Year
It's time for "Stranger Things" to make the leap from the screen ... to the stage? Yes, that's right — a "Stranger Things" stage play is on the way, and soon. The play, titled "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," will have its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. Stephen Daldry directs, with co-direction by Justin Martin. Kate Trefry, a writer on the series, penned the play. "The First Shadow" is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. The Duffer Brothers serve as creative producers, with 21 Laps as associate producers.
Tickets will go on sale this spring, with more details to come.
The play is a prequel, set in Hawkins in 1959, and will feature a younger version of David Harbour's character Hopper. And, since it's "Stranger Things," you can expect a whole bunch of creepy, weird stuff to happen, too. Is "Stranger Things" big enough to warrant a stage production? Will fans flock to see it the way they watch the show on TV? It remains to be seen, but Netflix is sure hoping that's the case. "Stranger Things" remains one of Netflix's biggest hits, but the show is nearing its end. The approaching fifth season will be the last — but it's clear Netflix wants to keep this saga going in one form or another.
If you're one of the fans hoping to catch this play, here's some good news — priority access to tickets will be given to fans who register here. The play promises to "be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon," which makes sense. Here's the synopsis:
Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.
Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.
I have to admit I'm not sure about this whole thing. Since this will be a play with younger versions of familiar characters, new actors will have to play the parts. Will anyone accept another actor as Jim Hopper? I guess we'll see. Regarding the play, "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers said:
"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"