Linda Hamilton Joins The Cast Of Stranger Things Season 5

The release date for "Stranger Things" season 5 is still up in the air, in part because the show is massive and historically takes years to make, and in part because the team behind the show willingly chose to pause work on it in the wake of the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike. The WGA strike is fighting for better, more straightforward residuals, limitations on the use of artificial intelligence tools in the writing process, and more in a labor movement that has been ongoing since early May. On May 8, 2023, "Stranger Things" co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer tweeted that "writing does not stop when filming begins," noting that they won't start production during the strike and "hope a fair deal is reached soon."

With all of this in mind, it's unclear when we'll see "Stranger Things" season 5, but we're honestly not in a hurry to say goodbye to the ragtag heroes who first took Netflix by storm back in 2016. The fourth season ended with some cliffhangers, as Max (Sadie Sink) ended up gravely injured and comatose, Will (Noah Schnapp) seemed to regain his link with a not-quite-dead-yet Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and Hawkins began decaying as the Upside Down seemingly leaked into the real world. The show also crossed over into more straightforward horror-fantasy territory in its fourth season, as the story matured along with its cast.

"Stranger Things" season 5 does not yet have a release date. The first 4 seasons are now on Netflix.