Stranger Things Season 5 Is The Latest Show To Halt Production Due To The Writers Strike

We're less than a week into the Writers Guild of America strike, and the effects on the TV industry are already being felt. As it turns out, writing is an invaluable part of the TV-making process; one that doesn't just stop once the script is revised after the table read. Whereas some other shows currently in production (like "House of the Dragon") have announced they'll still be filming in "strictly a non-writing capacity," the "Stranger Things" showrunners have shown some much-needed awareness that this is pretty much impossible for any showrunner who wants to maintain their show's quality.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Duffer Brothers tweeted. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work."

This might seem like overkill, but as screenwriter Sera Gambles could tell you, a writer's role is vital at pretty much every stage of the production process. Filming stuff in real life is inherently different than writing the script, and the crew needs someone intimately familiar with the whole story who can assist with all the little improvisations required. "The writer on set is often the only person who knows minute details of what's gonna happen [six] episodes from now," Gamble explained. "So they're able to see performance through that lens, and advise the director who can work with an actor to make choices that will best support their character's arc."