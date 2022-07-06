Duffer Brothers Launch Upside Down Pictures, Plan Stranger Things Spin-Off And Stage Play

Who needs rest? Not the Duffer Brothers, that's for sure. The duo only just finished post-production on "Stranger Things" season 4 and are about to start working on the show's fifth and final season. In the meantime, they're launching their own production shingle in the form of Upside Down Pictures, taking its name from the creepy, blue-lit alternate dimension in their mega-popular Netflix series. Overseeing this operation is Hilary Leavitt, an executive who has helped develop such hit shows as "Orphan Black" and "Ozark" in the past. Most recently, she worked on Hulu's "The Great" and the Apple TV+ series "Shining Girls."

In a statement published by Deadline, the Duffer Brothers said their goal is for Upside Down Pictures to focus on telling "stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."

That includes a previously-announced Netflix series based on Stephen King and Peter Straub's 1984 novel, "The Talisman," which the Duffers are working on with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television, as well as an as-yet-untitled "Stranger Things" spinoff show. Unexpectedly, however, they're also now confirmed to be moving forward with a stage play based on "Stranger Things," which is the first we've heard of such a project.