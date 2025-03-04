The Only Video Game Series To Win An Oscar Was Created By Steven Spielberg

First-person shooter (FPS) video games are a dime-a-dozen. Even today, "Call of Duty" dominates mainstream multiplayer gaming, while titles of a similar vein — à la "Apex Legends" or "Valorant" — help shape the genre's ever-evolving nature. However, the FPS genre hallmarks that are taken for granted today were painstakingly shaped by groundbreaking titles that consciously pushed the limits of a shoot-to-kill premise. Some endeavors, like the original "Doom," are still remembered with the nostalgic reverence it deserves (having even inspired an objectively terrible movie adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson). But others, like Steven Spielberg and Electronic Arts' (EA) "Medal of Honor" series, have sadly been relegated to the realm of forgotten FPS games that are no longer relevant.

If you're surprised to see a direct connection between Spielberg and a video game series, it is worth delving into how this came about. Long story short, the now-dissolved game studio DreamWorks Interactive worked closely with Spielberg in 1999 to create a video game narrative revolving around World War II. Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," which was released a year before in 1998, inspired the director to pen a similar concept/story for an interactive video game experience. Published by EA and initially released for the PlayStation, "Medal of Honor" not only spawned two sequels helmed by Spielberg but also inspired a dozen genre mimics that eventually culminated in Activision's "Call of Duty" in 2003. Granted, "Call of Duty" developed its own quirks over the decades, but it owes its existence to "Medal of Honor" and Spielberg's unique vision.

As you might already know, the Academy doesn't directly give out awards for video games, as there is no provision for it. But in 2021, a documentary titled "Colette," which was included in the gallery mode for "Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond," won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category. What does this connection entail?