20 Years Ago, Dwayne Johnson & Karl Urban Starred In One Of The Worst Video Game Movies Ever

"Doom" was released when 1993 was coming to a close, a time that had already witnessed the rise of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. While the FPS craze had just begun, "Doom" took it to the next level by embracing a snappy multiplayer-style gameplay with little to no focus on the game's story. Multiplayer or co-op gaming might not be a novel concept today, but back then, the opportunity for gamers to gather and compete with each other during LAN parties helped foster a robust community like no other. At the forefront of these get-togethers and intense campaigns was "Doom," which changed the face of FPS gaming and inspired countless titles that would mimic its core ethos down the line.

It is no surprise that the overwhelming popularity of "Doom" led to the creation of a longstanding franchise (which includes titles like 2020's "Doom Eternal," meant to be a sequel to 2016's "Doom" reboot). Most of these titles share a core premise: an unnamed space marine known as "Doomguy" faces off against demons and other hellish creatures in a bloody, violent display of rage and machismo. The goal is to map out a base and move forward while destroying enemies, solving puzzles, and navigating a maze from time to time. The glaring lack of storytelling is a deliberate choice here. After all, why would anyone care about a story when they can keep shooting demons while industrial metal blares in the backdrop?

Andrzej Bartkowiak's 2005 sci-fi action flick "Doom" makes the fatal error of overlooking this crucial aspect about the video game franchise it is loosely based on. Before its release (and eventual box office bombing), "Doom" was poised to break the video game adaptation curse. Moreover, Karl Urban and Dwayne Johnson had teamed up to play Doomguy and Sgt. Asher Mahonin respectively, while Rosamund Pike embodied Dr. Samantha Grimm. Let us dissect what went so wrong with the release of "Doom" 20 years ago.