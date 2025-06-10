Who Is Cody Spears? Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness Role, Explained

Recent years have seen their fair share of behind-the-camera creatives trying to find their way out from behind the curtain, and sometimes the results are better than you would expect them to be. Conversely, think about Tyler Perry suddenly being in "Alex Cross" or "Don't Look Up" after years of mostly staying behind the scenes (or in drag for his own projects). Seeing a director in this position is not such an uncommon sight anymore, but it's not something just anyone can just do on command. "Special Ops: Lioness" fans were surprised to see Taylor Sheridan in the mix during season 2 of the Paramount series as he played Cody Spears in the tactical drama. His role was something the creative team debated for a while before giving it a go, and viewers responded positively to his presence on a fan-favorite series, which nods towards some of his notable past roles in front of the cameras before he became known as a writer and producer.

"Special Ops: Lioness" season 2 begins with a mission of critical importance as the Quick Reaction Force team is tasked with rescuing a kidnapped United States congresswoman from a drug cartel in the kind of high-octane season premiere that people come to expect from this genre of show. Taylor Sheridan wrote and directed episode 1, "Beware the Old Soldier," and his fingerprints are on the product in more ways than one, namely the fact that Cody Spears strolls onto the scene looking very familiar to fans aware of his past.

It's important to note that Sheridan isn't some acting newbie, and his long list of credits includes "CSI," "Veronica Mars," "Star Trek: Enterprise," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "Walker, Texas Ranger." To be honest, that's a staggering swath of the last 25 years of TV history right there, as you could count these various shows like carbon dating the rings on an old tree! So, his acting muscles clearly haven't atrophied from his time writing "Yellowstone" and other hits around the industry.