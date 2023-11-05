Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Has One Actor He Just Can't Help But Kill

If you tuned into "Special Ops: Lioness" this summer, after watching the rest of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan's ever-growing catalog, you may have come away each week surprised to see the character Two Cups still kicking. That's because the actor who plays the CIA special agent in the Paramount+ thriller is James Jordan, who's become notorious for dying in Sheridan's projects. In fact, when asked about Jordan's recurring deaths in an interview with Deadline last year, Sheridan called the actor "my pinch-hitter, when I need to kill somebody."

Jordan's characters have died memorably in three Sheridan projects and counting, beginning all the way back with the 2017 film "Wind River." The film is a bleak look at the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women through the lens of two white investigators trying to solve a murder, and Jordan plays the despicable party responsible. His character, Pete, is revealed to have brutalized a teenager named Natalie (Kelsey Asbille), and after an ominous showdown with law enforcement, he ends up wounded and on the run. Jordan's murderous character ultimately dies in a karmically awful way, covered in blood, with his lungs frozen by the harsh Wyoming weather. This was the end for Pete, but just the beginning of Sheridan's habit of killing off Jordan's character.