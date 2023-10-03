Chucky Season 3 Review: The Killer Doll Has Our Vote With The Wildest Season Yet

Previously on f***ing "Chucky," everyone's favorite serial killer-possessed doll kickstarted a reign of havoc throughout New Jersey, and it was up to a group of meddling teens to stop him. Creator Don Mancini first brought Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray to audiences in 1988 with "Child's Play," and the pint-sized slasher franchise has grown to seven films and now three seasons of television. Mancini has been at the helm through it all, evolving the series every step of the way. And now, season 3 of the USA and Syfy "Chucky" series is taking things one step further in the wildest season yet.

Brad Dourif continues to dazzle and destroy as the titular doll, and "Chucky" is as gruesome, raucous, campy, and decidedly envelope-pushing as ever — both in substance and style. Season 3 is unfortunately split into two parts, but the first half — consisting of four episodes — continues the seasonal tradition that Halloween isn't complete without a visit from our favorite Good Guy. There's a reason that Chucky and the "Child's Play" series has maintained relevance for the last 35 years, and it's because Maninci has continued to take bold, unthinkably original swings.

This is a franchise about a doll embodied with the soul of a serial killer, logic isn't exactly the story's strong suit. However, rather than try to force believability into an unbelievable situation, "Chucky" embraces the absurdity with both vinyl hands. Chucky slices, dices, and obliterates his targets in increasingly creative ways, and never sacrifices the gross-out gore for his sharp-tongued barbs. Indeed, Chucky's bark is as powerful as his bite, and the show is better for it. After terrorizing a small town in season 1 and a Catholic school in season 2, "Chucky" season 3 sends him to his most powerful office yet — the White House.