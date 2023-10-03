Chucky Season 3 Review: The Killer Doll Has Our Vote With The Wildest Season Yet
Previously on f***ing "Chucky," everyone's favorite serial killer-possessed doll kickstarted a reign of havoc throughout New Jersey, and it was up to a group of meddling teens to stop him. Creator Don Mancini first brought Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray to audiences in 1988 with "Child's Play," and the pint-sized slasher franchise has grown to seven films and now three seasons of television. Mancini has been at the helm through it all, evolving the series every step of the way. And now, season 3 of the USA and Syfy "Chucky" series is taking things one step further in the wildest season yet.
Brad Dourif continues to dazzle and destroy as the titular doll, and "Chucky" is as gruesome, raucous, campy, and decidedly envelope-pushing as ever — both in substance and style. Season 3 is unfortunately split into two parts, but the first half — consisting of four episodes — continues the seasonal tradition that Halloween isn't complete without a visit from our favorite Good Guy. There's a reason that Chucky and the "Child's Play" series has maintained relevance for the last 35 years, and it's because Maninci has continued to take bold, unthinkably original swings.
This is a franchise about a doll embodied with the soul of a serial killer, logic isn't exactly the story's strong suit. However, rather than try to force believability into an unbelievable situation, "Chucky" embraces the absurdity with both vinyl hands. Chucky slices, dices, and obliterates his targets in increasingly creative ways, and never sacrifices the gross-out gore for his sharp-tongued barbs. Indeed, Chucky's bark is as powerful as his bite, and the show is better for it. After terrorizing a small town in season 1 and a Catholic school in season 2, "Chucky" season 3 sends him to his most powerful office yet — the White House.
Paint the House red
Without divulging into spoiler territory, Chucky's decision to target the White House is as hilarious as can be expected, and he infiltrates the first family with ease by becoming the new favorite toy of Henry Collins (Callum Vinson), the youngest child of President James Collins. The Commander-in-Chief is played by Devon Sawa, making this his fourth role on the show. The running gag of having Sawa return as a new character after being killed off each season will never grow old, and seeing Chucky playfully turn the Oval Office into his personal murder room is just perfection. The American government is already a circus, what's a little fake blood and guts and a cackling doll in overalls?
Jake (Zachary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are once again coming for Chuckyy, while still trying to navigate the events of the prior seasons (which include Chucky killing their families). Lexy's little sister Caroline (Carina London Battrick) is still missing, and given her affinity for Chucky, (and the fact Tiffany took her at the end of season 2) the trio knows exactly where to find her. They reunite with their teacher (now caregiver) Ms. Rachel Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs), who has witnessed Chucky's power firsthand.
Season 2 was a bit chaotic with meta-brilliance and often flew off the rails (not a bad thing), but in season 3 Chucky is on a mission. He's made some shocking revelations about the power of Damballa (the reason he inhabits the Good Guy doll in the first place), and it's caused a shift in his priorities. This allows Dourif some of the biggest range in his vocal performance as Charles Lee Ray since "Child's Play II," and if he doesn't get a lifetime achievement award when all is said and done, there's something seriously wrong.
Gettin' silly with Jennifer Tilly
And never fear, Jennifer Tilly is still here, and she's as wonderful as ever. Playing both a fictional version of herself (that's also supposed to be the real version of herself in our world) as well as Tiffany Valentine, every moment on screen is a masterclass of scenery chewing, camp brilliance. Tiffany is inside Jennifer's Body (yes, the pun is intentional) and Tilly is clearly having the time of her life. This is an Academy Award-nominated actor we're talking about, and no amount of elitist, snobbish down-looking on a series like "Chucky" can take away the fact Tilly is a tour de force. No one can do what she did in "Bullets Over Broadway," and absolutely no one can do what she does in "Chucky."
While we're only given four episodes, it's clear that Mancini has more than found his footing in the serialized medium, and "Chucky" just keeps getting better. Kills? Brutal. Jokes? Brutal. Scathing critiques of our current political landscape? BRUUUUTAL. Even still, "Chucky" has a lot of heart. Jake and Devon are at the quoting "Call Me By Your Name" lines of their relationship, and Miss Fairchild is doing her damnedest to provide comprehensive sex education to her new kiddos — and I mean comprehensive. We don't get a lot of Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), but I have a hunch we'll see more of her during part 2. Regardless, "Chucky" is still one of the best horror shows on TV and he's got my vote for four more years (at least).
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Chucky" season 4 part 1 arrives on October 4, 2023.