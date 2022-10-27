Chucky Offered A Bound Reunion, And It Was A Meta Nightmare (In A Good Way)

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Chucky."

The "Child's Play" franchise has always been meta, but the latest episode of "Chucky" took things to a new extreme.

Last night's episode of "Chucky" was a "Very Special Episode," with our favorite foul-mouthed, pint-sized, serial killer-possessed doll taking a back seat to let Jennifer Tilly ...err Tiffany Valentine ...err Tiffany Valentine-possessed Jennifer Tilly take the center stage. Tiff and Chucky's non-binary child Glen/Glenda was put into the bodies of a set of twins the last time we saw them in "Seed of Chucky," but the non-binary duo are teens now, played simultaneously by Lachlan Watson ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina "). The kiddos haven't seen their mother (who they believe is just Jennifer Tilly) in over a year, showing up to celebrate their birthday and bringing some extraordinary guests to help celebrate.

Tilly's real-life sister, Academy Award-nominee Meg Tilly ("Agnes of God," "Psycho II") shows up to play a fictionalized version of herself, as does Tilly's bestie Sutton Stracke of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame. The real treat, however, was the addition of Gina Gershon and Joe "Uncle Pants" Pantoliano, who most will recognize as Tilly's co-stars in the Wachowski sisters' classic neo-noir film, "Bound." We've been eagerly awaiting the "Bound" reunion since behind-the-scenes set photos became available last summer, but in a franchise known for its unbelievably meta moments, "Chucky" creator Don Mancini has truly outdone himself.

Tiff/Tilly has been keeping Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) captive for over a year, having amputated all of her limbs like something out of "Boxing Helena" and turning their relationship into a non-consensual Mommy/Little fetish. Nica is still possessed by Charles Lee Ray, and Tiff/Tilly certainly wasn't anticipating a house full of guests she now must keep away from her hostage and Mommy den.