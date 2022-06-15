Chucky Season 2 Will Be A Bound Reunion
In a surprising Pride month gift we didn't know we could ask for, Syfy and USA Network dropped a pic on Twitter today with a cute lil' teaser message saying, "Look who's coming to party on 'Chucky' season 2," featuring the smiling faces of Meg Tilly, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Tony Nappo, Sutton Stracke, and Joe Pantoliano. The casting news was then confirmed by Don Mancini himself. Now, I don't expect everyone to know who each of these incredible people is, so let us break it down for you.
Meg Tilly is an actress and writer, in addition to being the real-life sister of "Chucky" star, Jennifer Tilly. Tony Nappo is a Canadian character actor who horror fans may recognize as Gus from "Saw II." Sutton Stracke is a fashion designer, a personal friend of Jennifer Tilly, and memeable queen of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." This leaves us with Gina Gerson and Joe Pantoliano, arguably the two most recognizable of the bunch of newcomers, who also happen to be the former co-stars of Jennifer Tilly in the brilliant erotic thriller, "Bound."
Look who's coming to party on #Chucky Season 2 👀 🤩@meggamonstah @JenniferTilly @RealGinaGershon @realtonynappo @SuttonBStracke @RealJoeyPants1 pic.twitter.com/Y2ELbh9LO5
— SYFY (@SYFY) June 15, 2022
For the uninitiated, "Bound" is the debut feature from the Wachowskis, a pulpy neo-noir about an ex-convict who starts a relationship with the girlfriend of a violent gangster, which only makes their queer desire for one another even hotter. The two make a plan to run away together but not before stealing from the mob to have a financial headstart on their new life. And now, "Chucky" season 2 is bringing the core cast back together, reuniting Jennifer Tilly with Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano.
The best Bound reference in the Chuckyverse yet
"Child's Play" writer and daddy of all things "Chucky," Don Mancini, has never shied away from his love of "Bound." When Jennifer Tilly took on the meta-role of playing a fictionalized version of herself in addition to series favorite Tiffany Valentine in "Seed of Chucky," jokes referencing her famous queer performance abound. Redman (also as himself) playfully asks if Tilly and Gershon are still "friendly," as a hint he wants to have a threesome. In a scene where Tiffany is impersonating Jennifer on the phone, she tries to dismiss the real Jennifer's screams as being the sound of a scene from "Bound" playing on TV, hilariously saying "Gina Gershon is fingering me."
The first season of "Chucky" also included a quality reference, when the character of Junior Wheeler (Teo Briones) tells Jennifer Tilly that he recognizes her, and she responds by saying, "Aren't you a little young to have seen 'Bound?'" Now it seems like Daddy Don Mancini has gone the extra mile by bringing Gershon and Pantoliano canonically into the "Chucky" fold. Some of the best parts of "Chucky" center around the fictional version of Jennifer Tilly including the real elements of the actress' life into the world of horror and hilarity. Finally incorporating all three leading players from "Bound" into Mancini's universe is a meta-stroke of brilliance.
Season 2 of "Chucky" is due out later this year, likely around Halloween.