Chucky Season 2 Will Be A Bound Reunion

In a surprising Pride month gift we didn't know we could ask for, Syfy and USA Network dropped a pic on Twitter today with a cute lil' teaser message saying, "Look who's coming to party on 'Chucky' season 2," featuring the smiling faces of Meg Tilly, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Tony Nappo, Sutton Stracke, and Joe Pantoliano. The casting news was then confirmed by Don Mancini himself. Now, I don't expect everyone to know who each of these incredible people is, so let us break it down for you.

Meg Tilly is an actress and writer, in addition to being the real-life sister of "Chucky" star, Jennifer Tilly. Tony Nappo is a Canadian character actor who horror fans may recognize as Gus from "Saw II." Sutton Stracke is a fashion designer, a personal friend of Jennifer Tilly, and memeable queen of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." This leaves us with Gina Gerson and Joe Pantoliano, arguably the two most recognizable of the bunch of newcomers, who also happen to be the former co-stars of Jennifer Tilly in the brilliant erotic thriller, "Bound."

For the uninitiated, "Bound" is the debut feature from the Wachowskis, a pulpy neo-noir about an ex-convict who starts a relationship with the girlfriend of a violent gangster, which only makes their queer desire for one another even hotter. The two make a plan to run away together but not before stealing from the mob to have a financial headstart on their new life. And now, "Chucky" season 2 is bringing the core cast back together, reuniting Jennifer Tilly with Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano.