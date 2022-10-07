Chucky Season 2 Offers The Most Meta Moment Yet For The Horror Franchise

Don Mancini's "Chucky/Child's Play" franchise is undoubtedly one of the greatest in horror history, with seven movies, a season of television, and a new second season currently playing on USA and Syfy. As Mancini has been involved with the franchise since the very beginning, the lore of "Child's Play" has never had to endure revisionist history, retcons of memorable events, or even different screenwriters like most of its contemporaries. This has allowed the mythos in the Chuckyverse to be rich, scary, and effortlessly hilarious.

There are constant throwbacks to previous films throughout the series, regardless if it's one of the "serious slashers" like "Child's Play" and "Child's Play II," or the camp-as-hell installments like "Bride of Chucky" or "Seed of Chucky." All of the films are weighted equally in terms of continued storytelling, which allows a character like the now-adult version of Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), the child gifted the original Chucky doll, to exist in the same universe as a Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) possessed Jennifer Tilly (also Jennifer Tilly).

With Tilly playing a fictional version of herself, Mancini has had a lot of fun including references to her previous film roles. "Seed of Chucky" is littered with references to her performance in the seductive noir film "Bound," and even made a little mention of it during "Chucky" season 1. This current season of the show has also promised an in-universe "Bound" reunion between Tilly and her co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, because Don Mancini loves us and wants us to be happy. Season 2 of "Chucky" delivered an even more meta moment in the debut episode, with the "Chucky" references coming full circle.