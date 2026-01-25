Billy Bob Thornton Struggled To Shoot Landman Season 2 Scenes With One Co-Star

When Sam Elliott was cast in "Landman" season 2, he found the whole thing overwhelming. Even a star of his stature was somewhat daunted by joining such a successful show part-way through its run, but was absolutely delighted to re-team with his old pal and star of the Paramount+ series, Billy Bob Thornton. As it turns out, though, Thornton struggled with one aspect of filming with Elliott, specifically when it came to clashing with his longtime buddy.

In an interview with Variety, Thornton was asked about his most challenging scene from season 2 and revealed that he struggled when it came to conflict between him and his on-screen dad. "Maybe not every actor is this way, but I can't help it because I'm so codependent," he said. "Some of the hardest stuff I had to do was when I had to be abrupt to, or even mean with, Sam Elliott. Sam and I are old, old friends. He's been like a pop to me since I've known him in the '80s." Thornton went on to explain that Elliot has been a "mentor" and a "friend" for years, which makes it harder to commit to certain scenes. "Sometimes, knowing the other human, it's not as easy to just go for it," he added. "But you have to. You have to go 100%."

Thornton likened the experience to his time shooting 2003's "Bad Santa," the black comedy that contains a line which perfectly sums up Thornton's "Landman" character. That film required him to be similarly mean to the young cast members, which he found difficult. "It's not like I could be really sweet with the kids," he explained. "I actually explained that to the kids on that set and to the parents. But I would say that was the most challenging thing."