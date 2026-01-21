Landman's Biggest On-Set Challenge, According To The Paramount+ Show's Co-Creator
"Landman" has been a huge success, and as you might expect, star Billy Bob Thornton feels pretty good about it all. Of course, as with any project, making "Landman" is not without its challenges. Thus far, the biggest of these seems to be keeping Thornton's beard dye consistent between scenes, at least from a viewer's perspective. According to co-creator Christian Wallace, however, the biggest production issue of all is the sweltering heat of the Texas summer.
"Landman" is set in the Lone Star State and has filmed its first two seasons on-location during some of the hottest parts of the year. Though the show is mostly shot in and around Fort Worth, there are plenty of outdoor scenes that take in the dry Texas heat, with Thornton's Tommy Norris often checking on his roughnecks and rigs out in the field. That, it seems, presents a problem for production, as it turns out filming in extreme heat isn't all that fun.
Wallace, who co-created "Landman" with Taylor Sheridan, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the challenges of on-location shooting for a show such as this. Asked about season 3, which is set to film around May of 2023, Wallace said that starting slightly later in the year than usual meant the heat in Texas becomes even more of a consideration. "When we get back into production this year, it's going to be pretty full on, and just getting hotter," he said. "That's the big struggle from a production standpoint for us being on set every day."
Landman films in the stifling Texas summer in order to make its winter release schedule
Season 2 of "Landman" continued to bring in mass audiences in 2025, marking yet another major hit for Taylor Sheridan. At this rate, "Landman" looks as though it could last for quite some time, which means Sheridan continues his dominance of the TV sphere, and the cast and crew are doomed to endure the Texas heat for years to come.
In his The Hollywood Reporter interview, Christian Wallace went on to explain how the show's outdoor location shoots are vital, but come with some pretty significant drawbacks. "We have so many exteriors," he said, "and that's a good thing because this show thrives in the dust and the heat and the reality of that gritty, hot world. But it is hard on the crew and cast, and on everybody." According to Wallace, "Landman" often involves "twelve-hour days in 100-plus degree weather," which, as you might expect, is "no joke." Wallace continued, "That is our cross to bear, not the audience's. I'm excited about the schedule, and I think the rhythm we're in right now works really well."
The first two seasons of "Landman" debuted in November of 2024 and 2025, respectively, so in order to get season 3 out on a similar schedule, the show has to shoot earlier in 2026. For now, it looks like that means a spring/summer filming block, which should ensure it's nice and toasty by the time Billy Bob Thornton (who was shocked by the popularity of "Landman") and his gang get back out onto the plains. Meanwhile, we're all surely excited to see how the beard continuity plays out next season.