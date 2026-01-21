Landman's Biggest On-Set Challenge, According To The Paramount+ Show's Co-Creator

"Landman" has been a huge success, and as you might expect, star Billy Bob Thornton feels pretty good about it all. Of course, as with any project, making "Landman" is not without its challenges. Thus far, the biggest of these seems to be keeping Thornton's beard dye consistent between scenes, at least from a viewer's perspective. According to co-creator Christian Wallace, however, the biggest production issue of all is the sweltering heat of the Texas summer.

"Landman" is set in the Lone Star State and has filmed its first two seasons on-location during some of the hottest parts of the year. Though the show is mostly shot in and around Fort Worth, there are plenty of outdoor scenes that take in the dry Texas heat, with Thornton's Tommy Norris often checking on his roughnecks and rigs out in the field. That, it seems, presents a problem for production, as it turns out filming in extreme heat isn't all that fun.

Wallace, who co-created "Landman" with Taylor Sheridan, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the challenges of on-location shooting for a show such as this. Asked about season 3, which is set to film around May of 2023, Wallace said that starting slightly later in the year than usual meant the heat in Texas becomes even more of a consideration. "When we get back into production this year, it's going to be pretty full on, and just getting hotter," he said. "That's the big struggle from a production standpoint for us being on set every day."