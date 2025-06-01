How Many Seasons Will Landman Last? Billy Bob Thornton Has An Idea

Since Taylor Sheridan's biggest TV hit "Yellowstone" officially wrapped at the end of 2024, and his prequel-spin-off series "1923" also came to an end a few months later, it'd be an apt time for the writer-creator to really sink his teeth into a singular (or fewer) show(s) instead of writing a half dozen simultaneously.

Let's face it: Penning numerous different series at the same time has taken its toll on the quality of Sheridan's writing. The final episodes of "1923" were a total mess where he killed off characters left and right willy-nilly in an effort to close out each storyline, regardless of how forced and unnatural they felt. It seemed like he just wanted to get the series done without putting any profound (or rational) thought into it. And while his latest drama, "Landman," represents what is probably the best writing he's done in years (measured to his own standard, of course), the back half of the show's freshman season also weighed a little thin plot-wise.

But, as we know, the man has no intention of slowing down or lightening the workload in the immediate future, despite Sheridan having previously admitted "this volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time." He's even contemplated whether he'd want to continue working when entering his 70s (or even 60s). Yet, despite his statement, as of now, he's got seven (!) upcoming new projects lined up besides the ones that are still running or in production (like "Lioness" and "Mayor of Kingstown"). That's a ridiculous worksheet for any creative, no matter how prolific they are. Still, if Billy Bob Thornton's commitment to portraying the show's tough-guy protagonist, Tommy Norris, is any indication, we (alongside Sheridan) might be in for the long haul with "Landman."