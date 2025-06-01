How Many Seasons Will Landman Last? Billy Bob Thornton Has An Idea
Since Taylor Sheridan's biggest TV hit "Yellowstone" officially wrapped at the end of 2024, and his prequel-spin-off series "1923" also came to an end a few months later, it'd be an apt time for the writer-creator to really sink his teeth into a singular (or fewer) show(s) instead of writing a half dozen simultaneously.
Let's face it: Penning numerous different series at the same time has taken its toll on the quality of Sheridan's writing. The final episodes of "1923" were a total mess where he killed off characters left and right willy-nilly in an effort to close out each storyline, regardless of how forced and unnatural they felt. It seemed like he just wanted to get the series done without putting any profound (or rational) thought into it. And while his latest drama, "Landman," represents what is probably the best writing he's done in years (measured to his own standard, of course), the back half of the show's freshman season also weighed a little thin plot-wise.
But, as we know, the man has no intention of slowing down or lightening the workload in the immediate future, despite Sheridan having previously admitted "this volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time." He's even contemplated whether he'd want to continue working when entering his 70s (or even 60s). Yet, despite his statement, as of now, he's got seven (!) upcoming new projects lined up besides the ones that are still running or in production (like "Lioness" and "Mayor of Kingstown"). That's a ridiculous worksheet for any creative, no matter how prolific they are. Still, if Billy Bob Thornton's commitment to portraying the show's tough-guy protagonist, Tommy Norris, is any indication, we (alongside Sheridan) might be in for the long haul with "Landman."
Thornton is not going anywhere until he's able to deliver
Assuming Sheridan's oil-worker drama can more or less match the excellent ratings earned by season 1 going forward, it'll probably be here to stay for several more years. That would be fine by Thornton, who — as the series' star and driving force — has said that he wants to stick around for as long as he's needed. In an interview with Gold Derby, the Oscar-winner talked about his leading role on the show and how demanding it is at times before adding that he would love to continue working on "Landman" as much as possible. As he put it:
"I told Taylor [Sheridan], I said as long as you want me around, I'm here for this. I really love the show. I love doing it, I love playing this character, and I love the people I work with. Not only the cast, but the crew also is just stellar."
"I'll be there as long as they want me, and as long as I'm able," Thornton added, acknowledging that he isn't exactly a young stud at 69 anymore. But while it remains to be seen just how many seasons the series will actually run, Sheridan surely appreciates this kind of devotion from such a seasoned Hollywood veteran. And given the creative's habit of developing spin-offs of his shows (along with spin-offs of those spin-offs) to keep his numerous TV universes alive, I think it's safe to say that "Landman" is probably going to have a long shelf life.
