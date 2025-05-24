Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan May Retire Sooner Than You Think

At this point, Taylor Sheridan has basically become a TV god. With his "Yellowstone" series, the man tapped directly into the sensibilities of middle America, entrancing dads across the nation with a soapy neo-Western that remained hugely popular right up until its fifth and final season ended in December 2024. But that was just the beginning of what became a TV empire. Several "Yellowstone" spin-offs have created an entire franchise out of the mothership show, with "1883" and "1923" extending the story of the Dutton family and proving that "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner was not the only reason audiences responded to the original series in the first place.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, other streamers and networks started to take notice, leading to a flurry of Western-tinged programming, from Netflix's "American Primeval" and "Ransom Canyon," which dominated the Netflix charts in 2025, to ABC's "Big Sky." We've even seen the Yellowstone name start to creep into movies, as was the case with the obscure 2022 murder mystery Western "Murder at Yellowstone City," which started its life as "Murder at Emigrant Gulch" before it was renamed for unconfirmed reasons that almost certainly have something to do with the Sheridan effect.

This is to say nothing of the other Sheridan-created shows that have sprung up in abundance following the success of "Yellowstone." Spy thriller series "Lioness," Western-style oil industry family drama "Landman," and the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama "Tulsa King" are just some examples from an alarmingly long list that raises the question of how on earth Sheridan is managing to balance all his commitments. With that in mind, it wouldn't be the most shocking revelation if he were to announce his retirement — which might happen sooner than you think.

