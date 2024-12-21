How A Yellowstone Producer Feels About Taylor Sheridan's Controversial Season 5 Role

Taylor Sheridan's Travis Wheatley has been accused of ruining "Yellowstone" season 5. The criticism stems from the fact he spent most of the penultimate episode, "Give the World Away," playing strip poker with supermodels and showing off his horse riding skills before selling some steeds to bag the Dutton family a few million bucks. Sheridan arguably made himself the hero in his own story, but "Yellowstone" producer Christina Voros claims that he wanted to make people laugh.

In an interview with Variety, Voros noted that humor has always been a key component of "Yellowstone." However, it wasn't common in season 5 as the show's characters were dealing with the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton and other traumatic events:

"That's always been part of the DNA of the show. So I think people were so wrapped up in the tragedy of this final season that some folks forgot that there's always been an element of comedy in this. It's always been present, and he just cast himself as the element that brought some of that levity because everyone else was so absolutely devastated about the loss of John Dutton. It would be hard to find the comedy from Beth and Rip and Kayce. I thought it was a pretty bold move on his part, but I think it served the story."

Sheridan's character's antics created some of the wildest moments of "Yellowstone," some of which are entertaining. That said, there's an argument to be made that the criticisms are warranted.