How A Yellowstone Producer Feels About Taylor Sheridan's Controversial Season 5 Role
Taylor Sheridan's Travis Wheatley has been accused of ruining "Yellowstone" season 5. The criticism stems from the fact he spent most of the penultimate episode, "Give the World Away," playing strip poker with supermodels and showing off his horse riding skills before selling some steeds to bag the Dutton family a few million bucks. Sheridan arguably made himself the hero in his own story, but "Yellowstone" producer Christina Voros claims that he wanted to make people laugh.
In an interview with Variety, Voros noted that humor has always been a key component of "Yellowstone." However, it wasn't common in season 5 as the show's characters were dealing with the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton and other traumatic events:
"That's always been part of the DNA of the show. So I think people were so wrapped up in the tragedy of this final season that some folks forgot that there's always been an element of comedy in this. It's always been present, and he just cast himself as the element that brought some of that levity because everyone else was so absolutely devastated about the loss of John Dutton. It would be hard to find the comedy from Beth and Rip and Kayce. I thought it was a pretty bold move on his part, but I think it served the story."
Sheridan's character's antics created some of the wildest moments of "Yellowstone," some of which are entertaining. That said, there's an argument to be made that the criticisms are warranted.
Taylor Sheridan's character undermined one of Yellowstone's best arcs
Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has one of the best arcs on "Yellowstone." He's introduced as a drug cook who gets a job on the Duttons' ranch because John Dutton likes his grandfather. He then proceeds to become a pretty terrible cowboy, though he finds some success as a rodeo rider before breaking most of the bones in his body. Jimmy eventually gets sent to the Four Sixes ranch, where he becomes a competent cowboy and falls in love. It was an inspirational story for a while ... until Taylor Sheridan ruined it by making Travis Wheatley the show's comedic relief.
Toward the end of "Yellowstone" season 5, Jimmy becomes the butt of the joke all over again. Sheridan's character constantly bullies him (but in a ha ha way), claiming that he's a terrible cowboy — even though he was given a whole arc about becoming good at his job. What was the point in giving Jimmy a meaningful story only to make him a punchline to mean-spirited jokes (including a zinger where Wheatley tells Jimmy not to wear his seatbelt because no one cares if he dies)?
The upcoming "6666" spin-off will presumably feature more of Sheridan in an on-screen capacity since his character runs the titular ranch. However, he might need to tone it back if he wants to keep some fans on board, as Wheatley's increased role in the story has been divisive at best and detrimental at worst.
"Yellowstone" is currently streaming on Peacock.