The Taylor Sheridan-Created Western Series You've Probably Never Heard Of

Taylor Sheridan might be single-handedly responsible for making the Western genre cool again. Ever since the 1970s, when Westerns went out of style, the genre has sort of limped along, with some standout entries managing to draw critical praise and awards wins without reinvigorating the genre as a whole. But Sheridan has seemingly made everyone a fan once again, beginning with his massively popular neo-western series "Yellowstone."

The man's TV empire has expanded rapidly ever since, with multiple "Yellowstone" spin-offs creating an entire franchise centered around the travails of the Dutton family. If you thought it was Kevin Costner and the modern setting that made "Yellowstone" a hit, spin-offs "1883" and "1923" have proved that's not the case. In the wake of all this, others have tried to join in on this Western renaissance, most conspicuously, Netflix, which has churned out hits such as Western series "American Primeval" and "Ransom Canyon," which has been dominating the Netflix chart recently. Meanwhile, Amazon made its own attempt at reinvigorating the Western with "Outer Range" and over on traditional network TV, ABC launched "Big Sky."

All the while, however, Sheridan was consolidating his own power. Not only was the "Yellowstone" universe growing, but the impresario of the franchise was shepherding multiple other TV shows, from spy thriller series "Lioness" to "Landman," which may or may not be connected to "Yellowstone." He also reportedly managed to charge Paramount $50,000 a week to film "Yellowstone" on his ranch, and, as he told CBS Sunday Morning, provided most of the horses for the show. "All the horses, for the most part, in our business are terrible," he said. "They're not very broke, they're not very safe, which is one of the reasons you don't see actors on them very often. I didn't want to do that, so I bought all the horses for the show and then taught the actors how to ride."

With all that in mind, it's not all that surprising to hear that Sheridan oversaw yet another western show in "The Last Cowboy." But this reality competition series isn't just another "Yellowstone" spin-off.