Are Taylor Sheridan's Landman And Yellowstone Connected?

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is an expansive beast that currently boasts three shows with more on the way, but is his "Landman" series secretly set in the same universe as his Western soap operas? After all, "Landman" is the perfect viewing for fans of "Yellowstone," as both series explore similar themes and center their stories around tough individuals with stressful lives in dangerous worlds. As it stands, though, Sheridan has yet to confirm if both series are part of the same franchise, but "Yellowstone" might have been on his mind when he created "Landman."

"Yellowstone" tells the story of the Dutton family as they fight to protect their ranch from greedy capitalists and powerful criminals who want to turn it into lucrative businesses. "Landman," meanwhile, sees Billy Bob Thornton play an executive for a Texas-based oil company, which brings him into contact with other ruthless business peeps and the cartel. That said, while both series contain heightened drama and over-the-top storylines, they also portray their characters' respective professions authentically, making them feel tonally similar.

What's more, "Landman" and "Yellowstone" both focus on the unstable relationship between the environment, land, and commerce, and it's not unusual for people to get killed off in brutal ways. However, it also seems that Sheridan has repurposed elements of his hit cowboy franchise for his oil drama.

