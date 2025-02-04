Why Taylor Sheridan Once Sued One Of Yellowstone's Main Actors

Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" departure and subsequent legal drama have been well documented, but he isn't the only actor from the series to almost go to court with showrunner — and occasional star — Taylor Sheridan. Cole Hauser, who plays the Dutton family's reliable ranch hand/resident assassin Rip Wheeler on the neo-Western drama, was sued by Sheridan over a coffee dispute. And to think that both men's respective "Yellowstone" characters are best pals.

As documented by Looper, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee company sued Hauser's Free Rein Coffee over trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition. Essentially, the folks at Bosque Ranch felt that Free Rein's logo copied their own emblem, arguing that the similarities harmed their brand as customers could potentially get them mixed up. What's more, the lawsuit alleged that Hauser's coffee brand ripped off Sheridan's as both company's marketing both featured cowboy iconography, further complicating matters.

Rip Wheeler and Sheridan's Travis Wheatley would probably have settled the dispute with a bunkhouse brawl or a horse riding competition. Fortunately, the actors behind the macho on-screen cowboys are more civilized than their on-screen cowboy counterparts, so their legal woes didn't result in any serious fallout.