The Western Series Dominating Netflix's Charts Is Perfect For Yellowstone Fans

There is an old adage that says imitation is the greatest form of flattery, but in the realm of film and television, it leads to copycats. This brings us to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise, a centuries-spanning Western saga that keeps producing spin-offs and shows no signs of riding off into the sunset any time soon. However, it seems that Netflix wants a piece of that action, as the streamer's "Ransom Canyon" series is the latest addition to the class of shows that are reminiscent of "Yellowstone." The similarities to Sheridan's series have paid off, though, as "Ransom Canyon" is a hit.

According to FlixPatrol, Netflix's Western has cracked the top 10 charts in several regions, with the show currently occupying the number one spot in the United States. Based on Jodi Thomas' novel series of the same name, the Josh Duhamel-starring drama tells the story of ranching families competing for land — a premise that isn't too far removed from the conflicts that inform Sheridan's "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923."

That said, "Ransom Canyon" takes place in Texas, while "Yellowstone" is set in Montana, so there are differences between the shows. Still, the stars of April Blair's Netflix series understand why people are comparing both Westerns to each other, but do they think that "Ransom Canyon" is a knockoff of Sheridan's prize horse television juggernaut?

