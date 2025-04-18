The Western Series Dominating Netflix's Charts Is Perfect For Yellowstone Fans
There is an old adage that says imitation is the greatest form of flattery, but in the realm of film and television, it leads to copycats. This brings us to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise, a centuries-spanning Western saga that keeps producing spin-offs and shows no signs of riding off into the sunset any time soon. However, it seems that Netflix wants a piece of that action, as the streamer's "Ransom Canyon" series is the latest addition to the class of shows that are reminiscent of "Yellowstone." The similarities to Sheridan's series have paid off, though, as "Ransom Canyon" is a hit.
According to FlixPatrol, Netflix's Western has cracked the top 10 charts in several regions, with the show currently occupying the number one spot in the United States. Based on Jodi Thomas' novel series of the same name, the Josh Duhamel-starring drama tells the story of ranching families competing for land — a premise that isn't too far removed from the conflicts that inform Sheridan's "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923."
That said, "Ransom Canyon" takes place in Texas, while "Yellowstone" is set in Montana, so there are differences between the shows. Still, the stars of April Blair's Netflix series understand why people are comparing both Westerns to each other, but do they think that "Ransom Canyon" is a knockoff of Sheridan's prize horse television juggernaut?
Ransom Canyon is more than another Yellowstone clone
Any small screen Western about ranchers that involves a land dispute is bound to draw comparisons to "Yellowstone," but one of the leading stars of "Ransom Canyon" believes her show has enough unique qualities to stand out on its own terms. While speaking to E! News, Minka Kelly — who plays Quinn O'Grady in the Netflix series — explained that "Ransom Canyon" will appeal to fans of Sheridan's series, but the drama offers more than being just another knockoff story:
"I guess they're both in the same sandbox, but I think 'Ransom' is a totally different thing."
Kelly also stated that the show is similar to "Friday Night Lights," the small town American football drama whose story also takes place in Texas. The performer claimed that Quinn is like a grown-up version of her Lyla Garrity character on "Friday Night Lights," so don't go into "Ransom Canyon" expecting her to be like Sheridan's heroines.
What's more, it'll take a lot for "Ransom Canyon" to top the "Yellowstone" franchise's wildest moments, which include bulls storming through bars and romantic dates where the sweet talking entails stories about throwing the bones of deceased parents out of car windows. "Yellowstone" thrives on being ridiculous, and that's why no other show will ever be truly the same.