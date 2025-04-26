An Obscure 2022 Murder Mystery Western Is Killing It On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Westerns might have fallen out of favor decades ago, but they never truly died altogether. Even after the genre became reliably unpopular in the 1970s, we still had a trickle of truly great Westerns from 1992's "Unforgiven" to 2010's "True Grit." Heck, there's even been some great Western movies to come out of the last decade. Still, it remains true that the genre's glory days are long behind it.

But in recent years, as Hollywood has discovered that conservatives also watch things and dads everywhere have finally learned how to use streaming services, there's been hints of a modest Western revival. By far the most influential factor at play here is Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" and its various spin-offs, which have proved that Westerns, both neo and traditional, not only maintain a certain appeal, but can be the basis for some of the most successful shows on TV today.

As such, we're sure to see much more in the way of Western-tinged entertainment in the years to come — a process you might have noticed has already begun, as streaming shows and movies find ways to shoehorn the "Yellowstone" name into their titles and Netflix finds success with Western series such as "American Primeval" and "Ransom Canyon," which has been dominating the Netflix chart recently. Now, 2022 movie "Murder at Yellowstone City," which started life as "Murder at Emigrant Gulch" before the producers likely thought it best to Sheridan-ize their film, is dominating the Netflix charts as the Western continues its modest but very real resurgence.

