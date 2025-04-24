Clint Eastwood's Controversial 2014 War Movie Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

Before Warner Bros. made a big mistake by dumping Clint Eastwood's latest movie on the Max streaming service, the screen legend was churning out box office hits. In fact, his 2014 biographical war drama "American Sniper" became the biggest January movie ever at the box office, making $547.6 million on a $58 million budget.

Advertisement

The movie is based on Navy SEAL Chris Kyle's book of the same name, and chronicles his four tours in Iraq. Known for being the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history, Kyle, as played by Bradley Cooper, was given a full Hollywood hero narrative, which simultaneously helped the movie become the hit that it was and prompted controversy among reviewers who noted the impressive lack of critical analysis, especially when it came to the politics surrounding the Iraq War itself. As Vox put it, the movie "deeply misrepresents why America went to war in Iraq and how the war actually went down." It didn't help that Kyle was also accused of embellishing the truth, including his military record. Sadly, the marksman was killed by ex-Marine Eddie Ray Routh at a Texas shooting range a year before his movie debuted.

Advertisement

When it did debut, however, the film not only made quite a bit of money but received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Cooper, though it ended up only winning one award for Best Sound Editing. Many critics also looked past the historical inaccuracies to praise Cooper's performance and Eastwood's direction. Now, the movie is re-emerging in an age where its director's movies are going straight to streaming platforms rather than dominating the box office. It will perhaps be little consolation to Eastwood to learn that "American Sniper" is faring well on Netflix, but it is perhaps interesting to think about how modern audiences might interpret the film, removed from the context in which it originally debuted.