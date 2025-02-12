Dylan Sprouse's Die Hard-Like Action Movie Is Breaking Netflix's Top Charts

At the time of writing, there are no Top Critic reviews for Aftermath available on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a bad sign in and of itself, but things get even worse if we take a look at the audience reviews. "It's really bad, like really bad," writes one viewer, while another labelled the film "confusing, convoluted, fake, ridiculous, poorly acted and lacking investment in central characters." In fairness, not every audience member's take was as derisive. In fact, there are a few three and four-star reviews for "Aftermath" on Rotten Tomatoes, with one audience reviewer writing, "Really gives that 80s action movie vibe," while another described the film as a "great action movie that reminded me a lot of the Die Hard series" — though someone else did describe the film as "visual cancer," which is a bit of a shame.

So, we turn to social media, where audience reactions are also starting to pile up. Unfortunately, things don't look too good for "Aftermath" here, either, with users decrying the CGI as "horrible" and offering this insight: "This #Aftermath movie is giving AI asf." That said, there are a few fire emojis to speak of in the reactions, so not everybody felt the same. Ultimately, the most important and relevant reaction came from another user who asked the pressing question, "Which Sprouse twin on this 'Aftermath' movie on Netflix?"

Meanwhile, in order to hold onto its number one position, "Aftermath" will have to fend off Amy Schumer's new comedy "Kinda Pregnant," which topped the Netflix charts before being dethroned by Dylan Sprouse. Schumer is now number two in the United States, but if more and more people start catching on to that fact that "Aftermath" is "giving AI asf," she might just be able to retake the top spot. Elsewhere, Cameron Diaz's first film in 11 years, "Back in Action" is the Netflix movie that refuses to die. After maintaining a spot on the charts for three weeks, the film has jumped three spaces to retake number six in the U.S., suggesting that it could be making another run and setting up the ultimate battle between Diaz and that one Sprouse twin.