Amy Schumer's New Comedy Claims No. 1 Spot On Netflix's Top Charts

Did you hear? Amy Schumer is about to be "Kinda Pregnant." That's how Netflix's Tudum chose to introduce the comedian's new film, and while such a headline might seem so confusing that nobody ever watched the movie, quite the opposite has transpired over on the king of the streaming platforms.

According to the site, the film is "about a woman who fakes a pregnancy — and maybe falls in love," which I can't help but think is all that was said in the pitch meeting before this one got the greenlight. Why? Because "Kinda Pregnant" has a 22% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and perhaps even more damning, a 23% audience score. Which is another way of saying that we have yet another middling streaming film on our hands.

Perhaps it's unfair to be so dismissive. After all, the great Will Forte is in "Kinda Pregnant," and it's produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison company. OK, maybe that last point isn't the best way to sell it. How about this: Though she's produced a few stand-up specials for the streamer, Schumer's most recent Netflix appearance was in Jerry Seinfeld's very, very silly directorial debut "Unfrosted," the movie about Pop-Tarts. OK, that's probably not gonna work, either.

But at the end of the day, Schumer, who dropped out of "Barbie" in 2017, delivered a massive hit movie, as the Netflix crowds have streamed "Kinda Pregnant" all the way to the top of the most-watched film charts.