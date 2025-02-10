Amy Schumer's New Comedy Claims No. 1 Spot On Netflix's Top Charts
Did you hear? Amy Schumer is about to be "Kinda Pregnant." That's how Netflix's Tudum chose to introduce the comedian's new film, and while such a headline might seem so confusing that nobody ever watched the movie, quite the opposite has transpired over on the king of the streaming platforms.
According to the site, the film is "about a woman who fakes a pregnancy — and maybe falls in love," which I can't help but think is all that was said in the pitch meeting before this one got the greenlight. Why? Because "Kinda Pregnant" has a 22% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and perhaps even more damning, a 23% audience score. Which is another way of saying that we have yet another middling streaming film on our hands.
Perhaps it's unfair to be so dismissive. After all, the great Will Forte is in "Kinda Pregnant," and it's produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison company. OK, maybe that last point isn't the best way to sell it. How about this: Though she's produced a few stand-up specials for the streamer, Schumer's most recent Netflix appearance was in Jerry Seinfeld's very, very silly directorial debut "Unfrosted," the movie about Pop-Tarts. OK, that's probably not gonna work, either.
But at the end of the day, Schumer, who dropped out of "Barbie" in 2017, delivered a massive hit movie, as the Netflix crowds have streamed "Kinda Pregnant" all the way to the top of the most-watched film charts.
Netflix has birthed a megahit with Kinda Pregnant
What exactly is "Kinda Pregnant?" It's a comedy from "The Out-Laws" director Tyler Spindel which sees Amy Schumer play Lainy Newton, a woman who decides to wear a fake baby bump after becoming jealous of her best friend's pregnancy. Apparently, Lainy's little adventure ends up with her falling for her dream guy, so there's quite a bit of "rom" to compliment the "com" here. This is all a formula for Netflix success, too. "Kinda Pregnant" hit Netflix on February 5, 2025, and according to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks viewership numbers across streaming services, the movie has become nothing short of a global hit.
At the time of writing, Schumer's comedy is the number one film in 48 countries, including the United States, where it's been in the top spot since the day after it hit the service. In fact, in those 48 countries, "Kinda Pregnant" has been number one since its debut in 33 of them. As of February 10, 2025, "Kinda Pregnant" is charting in 92 countries, with only Vietnam refusing to indulge Schumer's comedy stylings — though the country did watch it enough to send it to the eighth and tenth spots for a few days. What's more, the film is currently number two in a further 24 countries, suggesting we could see it take the top spot in even more markets as the week plays out.
Overall, "Kinda Pregnant" has done enough to hit the number one spot on the global Top 10 chart, making this an undeniable success for everyone involved. That is, if it wasn't for those reviews...
Is Kinda Pregnant worth watching?
It's always a struggle to figure out whether films that make it into the streaming charts are worth a watch. Just recently, the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring horror comedy, "The Menu" dominated Netflix's top charts. /Film's "The Menu" review praised it as a delightfully wicked feast, suggesting these streamers can serve up some quality stuff from time to time. However, that same week saw the Tom Hanks flop "Here" also hit the Netflix charts, and so the duality of our streaming age once again came into stark relief.
But "Kinda Pregnant" is unlike either of these two movies, in that it is a Netflix original. That automatically raises alarm bells seeing as this is the streamer responsible for Kevin Hart's "Lift," the Russo Brothers' "The Gray Man," and a slew of other instantly forgettable films that bore the mark of the red "N." Indeed, Amy Schumer isn't having as great a time with critics as she is on Netflix, with reviewers dismissing the film as, well, kinda annoying.
Writing for RogerEbert.com, Christy Lemire surmised that "pretty much everyone in this movie is annoying all the time," while The Guardian's Adrian Horton lamented what is "a dated and mostly unfunny attempt to bring back the broad studio comedy." Some critics were more complimentary, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman praising Schumer's "go-for-broke honesty" and Newsday's Rafer Guzman labelling the film "an entertaining riff on the tribulations of pregnancy."
So, take from that what you will and perhaps give Schumer a chance to win you over with her latest effort. Or you could head over to Prime Video, where Jennifer Lopez's action comedy is similarly dominating the charts. Or, of course, you could take a page out of Vietnam's playbook and pay no attention to any of it!