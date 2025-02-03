A 2024 Tom Hanks Flop Is Finally Finding Its Audience On Netflix

The writer, director, and stars of "Forrest Gump" regroup after 30 years for a new high-concept drama. You can imagine this premise being easily sold to salivating studio execs. And yet, Robert Zemeckis' "Here" was an abject critical and commercial dud when it debuted in November 2024. What happened? Well, according to critics, the movie is just bad. More specifically it is, according to The Times' Kevin Maher, "like watching the Sims get dementia." What does that mean? You'll have to watch the movie to find out, which you can now readily do over on Netflix.

If, out of pure curiosity, you do decide to stream Zemeckis' misfire, you won't be the only one. Netflixers are currently giving the ill-fated drama a modest reprieve over on the streamer, with "Here" working its way up the most-watched charts. The film's streaming success caps off a month that saw the similarly sentimental sports drama "You Gotta Believe" ascend the Netflix charts, offset by one of A24's best horror offerings, "Hereditary," also dominating the most-watched film charts. The latter, at least, reminds us that Netflix isn't all just generic streaming dross ... although this was also the month that saw Cameron Diaz return to acting with "Back in Action," a truly abject comedy actioner that inexplicably triumphed on the Netflix charts, too.

Now, adding the finishing touches to such a muddled month is "Here," which currently has a shot at hitting number one on Netflix in the U.S. It probably won't be much consolidation for Zemeckis and co., but it will at least be something for a movie that must have lost Tri-Star Pictures a heck of a lot of money.