The Inspirational Sports Biopic That's Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

"You Gotta Believe" stars Luke Wilson as Bobby Ratliff, the father of a player on the Westside All-Stars youth baseball team. After Ratliff is diagnosed with terminal cancer, the team dedicates its season to the ailing dad and rallies to make it all the way to the Little League World Series under the guidance of Greg Kinnear's coach Jon Kelly. There's plenty of heartfelt emotionality to this sports biopic, which, despite meager reviews, has managed to resonate with audiences, as its Netflix success shows.

The film arrived on the streamer January 21, 2025, and, according to FlixPatrol (a site that tracks viewing data across the streamers), immediately hit the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S. and Canada. Not only that, but the movie is also mimicking its very own plot, with the film pushing its way to the top of the charts in an impressive run that has only just started. The day after "You Gotta Believe" arrived on the platform, it hit number two in both countries, suggesting this will be a nice little reprieve for a film that underwhelmed in its theatrical run.

Though it currently bears a 58% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 5.9 out of 10 average rating, the audience score is a much more encouraging 90%. Coupled with the film's Netflix performance, then, you can expect a crowd-pleasing inspirational sports drama here and not much more — but sometimes that's all you really need from your Netflix queue. The question is, how big a success will this be for the movie?