Netflix's Society Of The Snow Does What No Other Portrayal Of The Andes Disaster Does

It's no coincidence that "Society of the Snow" ends with an image of the survivors sitting around like the 12 apostles in The Last Supper, the bodies of their departed friends becoming the bread of life in a communion of survival. Survivor stories — at least, the ones that Hollywood loves — are about characters who go through tragedies and come out stronger on the other side. That is not "Society of the Snow." This movie features characters who live, sure. But it's about the lives that were lost, the lives that were never lived. The film becomes a story about those who live but told by those who stayed behind to allow them to live. "They were dead like us. And only they got to return home," says the narrator towards the end.

It is significant that the survivors are constantly talking about being already dead, because it makes them all equal. They all played their part, both the ones that made it home, and the ones that stayed behind. The only reason there are survivors in this tale is because there are some who died, who gave up their bodies so the rest could carry on living. The cannibalism isn't treated as a taboo or as a source of shame, but as a collective sacrifice. It's why the film closes with one final voice-over, "Tell everyone what we did in the mountain." This is the first movie about the Andes disaster that remembers the story is not about just the 16 survivors, but about the 29 who didn't make it, about the society of the snow.

"The Society of the Snow" is available now on Netflix.