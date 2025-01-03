Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Epic Is Soaring On Netflix's Top Charts

As we enter 2025, the future of the box office looks as uncertain as ever, but if there's one thing we know for sure it's that we're all destined (or doomed, take your pick) to scroll the Netflix interface for years to come. In recent weeks, amid the usual festive fare, the streamer offered up its usual cavalcade of kind of okay "content" that exited our collective cortex as quickly as it entered. Netflixers sent Megan Fox's sci-fi thriller "Subservience" to the top of the streamer's charts over the festive period, while the Keira Knightley-led spy thriller series "Black Doves" similarly triumphed in the Netflix rankings.

But Netflix's 2024 wasn't entirely defined by slickly-produced yet somehow instantly forgettable films and TV shows. Amid the 10 best Netflix movies of 2024, we had some real standouts, including what proved to be a breakout turn for Aaron Pierre in the excellent "Rebel Ridge" and the affecting family drama of "His Three Daughters."

Still, 2025 will no doubt see the onslaught of media continue. But as we prepare for the cavalcade of streaming dross to begin anew, the year has at least gotten off to a decent enough start. Streaming audiences have even given us some hope by sending a modern sci-fi classic to the top of the Netflix charts in the form of what might be Christopher Nolan's best movie: "Interstellar."