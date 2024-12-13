The 10 Best Netflix Movies Of 2024, Ranked

Love it or hate it, Netflix is still a dominating force in the streaming wars. As of 2024, the platform has 282 million paid subscribers worldwide, with roughly 96 million of those coming from North America alone. That means if you recommend a worthwhile Netflix original movie for someone to check out, there's a good chance they already have a subscription lined up to watch it. And recommendations can be so very crucial, as Netflix constantly cycles through movies and TV shows to the degree that it's easy for a real gem to get lost in the mix.

Many Netflix movies don't wind up in theaters at all, with a few noteworthy exceptions. That means there's typically a small window where a film can make an impact and get some buzz going before it's shifted out of the carousel at the top of the homepage. 2024 had a host of great Netflix originals, from thrillers to documentaries to some of the best in animated films of the year. And if you missed any of these, you definitely owe it to yourself to seek them out.

It's natural if you got sidetracked by the likes of "Hot Frosty." Admittedly, none of the other movies in this article involve a snowman turning into a gorgeous hunk. But this list has been carefully curated by a film expert who enjoys all the ingredients of our cultural cinematic stew.