DC Has Found Its Green Lantern John Stewart In A Netflix Action Movie Star

Well over a decade after the misbegotten "Green Lantern" movie starring Ryan Reynolds tanked and put an end to any immediate plans for the space cops on the big screen, the Corps is now welcoming in its newest and most exciting member yet. Aaron Pierre as John Stewart might feel like somewhat of an obvious choice, given that he'd inevitability come near the top of any list of up-and-coming Black actors who would conceivably fit the gig. But there's simply no arguing with the charisma or the sheer physicality that he brings to the picture. His work on "Rebel Ridge" speaks for itself, but you should absolutely check out his stunning performance in the 2022 indie "Brother," his starring role in Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad," and, of course, his surprisingly nuanced turn as Mid-Sized Sedan in "Old" as well. In fact, this won't even be Pierre's first DC role, technically speaking — that honor goes to his supporting appearance in the 2018 Superman prequel series on Syfy called "Krypton."

Either way, "Lanterns" is now rounding into form nicely. With Pierre on board, he joins co-star Kyle Chandler in a cast that will inevitably fill out with many more names in the weeks to come. "Lanterns" itself comes from writers Chris Mundy ("Ozark"), Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen," "Lost"), and DC Comics writer Tom King. Although exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the series has been described as taking its inspirations from "True Detective" in an Earth-bound story that will incorporate some sort of murder mystery.

No premiere date has been announced just yet, but stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates on "Lanterns" as they come in!