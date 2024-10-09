DC Has Found Its Green Lantern John Stewart In A Netflix Action Movie Star
From Mid-Sized Sedan to the blockbuster-sized superhero role of a lifetime. Rapidly-rising actor Aaron Pierre most recently made waves for his lead performance in Jeremy Saulnier's latest action flick, "Rebel Ridge," which immediately set itself apart from just about every other streaming offering currently available on Netflix. For the rest of us, he'll forever be known as the charismatic rapper who went by the brilliantly silly stage name of Mid-Sized Sedan from M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" in 2021. No matter how you were first introduced to Pierre, however, we can all agree he's quickly become one of the most in-demand performers in the business. Now, after weeks of speculation and fan-casting rumors that he'd be the perfect choice for our new Green Lantern, it appears DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran wholeheartedly agree.
This afternoon, the exciting news finally broke that DC Studios has tapped Aaron Pierre to play the fan-favorite character John Stewart in the upcoming HBO series currently titled "Lanterns" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Should he officially sign on the dotted line, it would end months of reporting over which stars would take on the two biggest heroes in the series, with many of the buzziest names likely jockeying to be the next John Stewart and Hal Jordan. DC once set its sights on "Dune" star Josh Brolin for the latter before he passed and ultimately gave the part to Kyle Chandler, taking on an older and more grizzled mentor role for the younger Green Lantern. Now, it's hard to imagine any fans will be disappointed by Pierre stepping up and putting on the legendary green suit.
More details below!
Aaron Pierre is our new John Stewart in HBO's Green Lantern series
Well over a decade after the misbegotten "Green Lantern" movie starring Ryan Reynolds tanked and put an end to any immediate plans for the space cops on the big screen, the Corps is now welcoming in its newest and most exciting member yet. Aaron Pierre as John Stewart might feel like somewhat of an obvious choice, given that he'd inevitability come near the top of any list of up-and-coming Black actors who would conceivably fit the gig. But there's simply no arguing with the charisma or the sheer physicality that he brings to the picture. His work on "Rebel Ridge" speaks for itself, but you should absolutely check out his stunning performance in the 2022 indie "Brother," his starring role in Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad," and, of course, his surprisingly nuanced turn as Mid-Sized Sedan in "Old" as well. In fact, this won't even be Pierre's first DC role, technically speaking — that honor goes to his supporting appearance in the 2018 Superman prequel series on Syfy called "Krypton."
Either way, "Lanterns" is now rounding into form nicely. With Pierre on board, he joins co-star Kyle Chandler in a cast that will inevitably fill out with many more names in the weeks to come. "Lanterns" itself comes from writers Chris Mundy ("Ozark"), Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen," "Lost"), and DC Comics writer Tom King. Although exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the series has been described as taking its inspirations from "True Detective" in an Earth-bound story that will incorporate some sort of murder mystery.
No premiere date has been announced just yet, but stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates on "Lanterns" as they come in!