Netflix's Rebel Ridge Has Convinced Audiences Aaron Pierre Should Play This Comic Book Hero

Sometimes, what appears to be dream-crushing misfortune turns out to be a blessing in disguise. As much as "Rebel Ridge" seemed doomed when its original star, John Boyega, left the film a month into production in 2021, it's since come out the other side looking pretty fantastic. More to the point, with no disrespect to my man Boyega (who's done terrific work outside of "Star Wars" in films like "Attack the Block" and "The Woman King"), it's hard to imagine anyone but Pierre playing the lead in Saulnier's film once you've seen it. As /Film's Chris Evangelista noted in his "Rebel Ridge" review, "Pierre is the film's true weapon, and the movie wouldn't work nearly as well as it does without his cool-as-hell performance. The actor has striking eyes, and Saulnier realizes this, using lots of close-ups of [Pierre's] face as he silently works things out."

It also doesn't hurt that Pierre's character in the movie, Terry Richmond, is a military veteran and lifelong soldier at heart who just can't help but do the right thing no matter the cost to himself, much like John Stewart. One need only search "Aaron Pierre John Stewart" or even just "John Stewart" on Twitter (sorry, but we all know calling it "X" is part of Parallax's scheme for world domination) to see that just about everyone who cares enough to weigh in on this agrees that Pierre is perfect for the role. His age won't be a problem, either; as Gunn previously explained, "Lanterns" is being envisioned as a "True Detective"-inspired sci-fi drama about Jordan and Stewart protecting Earth from cosmic threats as part of the Green Lantern Corps. Subsequent casting reports have further affirmed that the show's take on Jordan will be an older, grizzled Lantern who acts as a mentor to the younger Stewart, making Pierre all the more fitting for the part.

Is there a part of me that wants Pierre to steer clear of any superhero properties and continue to build a name for himself through other means? Absolutely, but there's also no denying he's a worthy match for the DCU's John Stewart. /Film will keep an eye on the situation and bring you any updates as they unfold.