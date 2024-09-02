Rumor: James Gunn's Green Lantern Series Wants This Marvel & DC Veteran For Hal Jordan

It might be the Labor Day holiday here in the States, but James Gunn and his rapidly-expanding DC Universe isn't taking a single day off. While the new studio CEO is currently busy guiding his "Superman" reboot to the finish line, Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have also been multitasking as they further flesh out the franchise around their golden goose. One of the more high-profile projects that's being developed comes in the form of a new series titled "Lanterns," initially described as a riff on "True Detective" and one that will center primarily on the (arguably) underserved character of John Stewart. But as befitting its name, there will be various other Green Lanterns fighting for their share of screen time, not least of which will be Hal Jordan. Now, according to a new report, we have a better idea of who might be in consideration to play the fan-favorite superhero — and he's a very familiar face to both DC and Marvel fans alike.

As first reported by Nexus Point News and corroborated by scooper Jeff Sneider's latest newsletter (paywalled), as well as by /Film's own sources, Gunn and Safran have gone so far as to extend a formal offer to Josh Brolin. The actor is certainly no stranger to the comic book sandbox. Most well-known for portraying the mad titan Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the "Dune" actor also portrayed Cable in "Deadpool 2" and the DC character Jonah Hex in the misbegotten flop of the same name back in 2010. (We humbly apologize to Brolin and his representatives for even bringing that debacle up again.) If that potential casting seems strange, however, there's a method behind it. Sneider indicates there will be a Riggs/Murtaugh dynamic between John Stewart and Hal Jordan.