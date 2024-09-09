Green Room Director's Action Thriller With 95% On Rotten Tomatoes Tops Netflix Charts

Jeremy Saulnier's latest movie, "Rebel Ridge," just debuted on Netflix — and critics are loving the newest project from the director of "Green Room."

According to FlixPatrol, the movie — which Saulnier wrote and edited as well — has been the most-watched Netflix film in the U.S. since it hit the streamer on September 6, 2024. It also has a pretty astounding Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95% (as of this writing). With Aaron Pierre ("The Underground Railroad," "Old") in the lead role of Marine veteran Terry Richmond — a role that was originally played by "Star Wars" veteran John Boyega until the actor departed due to family commitments — the movie has a pretty impressive cast, with James Cromwell, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, and Emory Cohen flanking Pierre.

So, what is "Rebel Ridge" about? As the movie begins, Pierre's Terry is heading to post bail for his cousin Mike (C.J. LeBlanc) and plans to buy a truck afterwards so the two can find gainful employment. On his way, he's confronted by two police officers who seize his cash without cause. Things only spiral from there. Not only will law enforcement not assist Terry as he tries to get his money back and help Mike — who, if he's transferred to a state prison, will be in serious danger because he was a double agent for a powerful local gangster — but Terry ends up detained himself. I won't spoil where the movie goes from there, but it's a pretty intense ride, and Pierre is unbelievable in the lead role.

Critics overwhelmingly loved "Rebel Ridge" thanks to Pierre's lead performance and Saulnier's vision. As William Bibbiani wrote in TheWrap, "A film like 'Rebel Ridge' reminds us that you can lose yourself in exciting, engaging, stimulating entertainment while still keeping your brain completely on." So, what else did reviewers say about the film?