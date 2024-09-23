Television's Greatest Dad Actor Is Hal Jordan In DC's Green Lantern TV Series

James Gunn's fledgling DC Universe might've just pulled off its biggest coup yet. While the director (and newly-minted studio head) is busy putting the final touches on his new "Superman" reboot, the rest of this franchise is rounding into shape. One of the more significant projects currently in the pipeline is the Green Lantern series, which was essentially pitched to HBO brass as "True Detective" in space and is set to focus on fan-favorite hero John Stewart and his intriguing buddy-cop dynamic with an older Hal Jordan. When last we heard, the superhero show (titled "Lanterns") was reported to be aiming for the stars in the hopes of recruiting "Dune" and Marvel star Josh Brolin as the veteran Green Lantern. Those plans fell through when the actor subsequently passed on the project (honestly, if I claimed "Jonah Hex" as my first and last DC role, I'd do everything in my power to ensure that little piece of trivia stayed relevant forever), but his apparent replacement is just as exciting.

Deadline has the scoop that the great character actor and expert in dad roles Kyle Chandler is currently "in negotiations" to star in "Lanterns" as Hal Jordan. The character hasn't been seen on the big screen and in live action since 2011's "Green Lantern" misfire with Ryan Reynolds in the leading role. This time around, the superhero will be passing the torch down to John Stewart, and the search for the perfect young star for this incredibly important part is currently underway.