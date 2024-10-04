How It's What's Inside's Director Shot One Of 2024's Most Exciting Films In Just 18 Days [Exclusive Interview]

"It's What's Inside" is your feature directorial debut. Before we talk about that, though, I want to ask about "Cowboy Bebop: Lost Session." I was looking through your IMDb and I stumbled upon this and was blown away by the creativity and the energy of this thing. It uses split screen in this way that I've never seen before, and split screen is a big part of "It's What's Inside." What was your experience like of making that short, and did what you learned on that inform your movie?

Oh, thanks for asking about that. That was an amazing experience. I basically got flown to New Zealand, and because of Covid I ended up being there for two months, and it was amazing. And there was no Covid in New Zealand — it was pre-vaccine, so it was still in the terror zone. And yeah, I got to work with Andre Nemec, the showrunner. He really just treated me like a director on the show, and he was supportive of the promo. It's funny, he came to one of our test screenings of "It's What's Inside," and he's like, "Now I see why you did all that split screen stuff." [laughs] But yeah, I mean, I think it was an ambitious project and we had to cram a lot of stuff into a short period of time, which, that idea certainly carried over to "It's What's Inside," because we only had 18 days to shoot. Everything had to be pre-planned. Yeah. Gosh, I love that experience. I love Auckland. I love that crew. I'm still friends with Daniella [Pineda]. It was wonderful.

I normally try to avoid the question "where did you get your idea for this?" because ideas are so ephemeral and it can sometimes be almost impossible to describe what inspired something. But this movie has such a unique premise that I kind of have to ask it anyway. Do you remember how this idea came about?

It initially came from I'd been trying unsuccessfully to make a movie for 10 years, and I was essentially just looking for a lot of money to make another type of sci-fi comedy. In 2016, I was like, "Man, I've just got to write like a one-location [movie] I can make for as little money as possible." So the initial idea was just birthed from, it should just be one house, one night, a guy shows up with a suitcase, and something in the suitcase is sci-fi. I don't exactly remember where that suitcase idea came from, but it was just sort of the basic initial premise, mandate, whatever.

Then I played the game Mafia at my friend's birthday party, and so that had this sort of party game thing very fresh in my mind. But I really ideated on what the game that comes out of the suitcase could be for a solid six months. I came up with the body swapping thing. I thought it was okay, but I didn't really fall in love with it until I came up with the idea that two people could die and then everyone would essentially be f***ed. And I was like, "Oh, that would be crazy." So yeah, that's where it came from, sort of.