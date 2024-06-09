Why A Lot Of Studios Rejected Glen Powell's Hit Man

Netflix and Richard Linklater certainly make for peculiar bedfellows. Where every other Netflix exclusive feels like it was concocted by an algorithm and designed to have maximum appeal, Linklater has been perfectly happy to direct films for a niche market these past 30-plus years. Even at his most commercial, with a film like "School of Rock," you get the sense the eccentric Texan auteur is making movies that speaks to his interests first and foremost.

Yet, somehow, Linklater has now found himself releasing back-to-back films for the streaming giant. The first of them, 2022's "Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood" — a rotoscope-style animated feature where segments inspired by the filmmaker's real childhood in 1960s Houston are seamlessly integrated with a fictional story about a young boy being recruited by NASA for an off-the-books space mission — reads like the opposite of what studios feel constitutes an easy sell. It plays that way, too, allowing its plot to amble along with the same leisurely pacing as one of Linklater's homegrown hangout joints, despite being, in theory anyway, much more story-driven.

His follow-up, "Hit Man," is a similar potpourri of ideas and elements. Loosely inspired by real events, the film reunites Linklater with his "Fast Food Nation" and "Everybody Wants Some!!" actor Glen Powell, who plays a philosophy professor whose side-gig working for the police leads to him masquerading as a hitman and falling for an abuse victim (Adria Arjona) hoping to employ his services. Ah, yes, that old chestnut and definitely one of the "14 scripts" in Hollywood that Cameron Diaz once famously referred to. No doubt, you'll be shocked to hear that Linklater told the BBC that studios "really didn't want to make the film" when he and Powell (who also co-wrote "Hit Man") were searching for a backer.