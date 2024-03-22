Jack Black Is Game For A School Of Rock Sequel, But With One Condition

In 2003, popular actor Jack Black found himself in the middle of the scandal of the century. He managed to squirm his way into a prep school under false pretenses, committed the misdemeanor of impersonating a teacher named Ned Schneebly for the sake of acquiring a little rent money (the legend of the rent, as we all know, was way past due), and led the students to an epic battle of the bands performance that we're still talking about over two full decades later. It was a whole big thing.

Obviously, "School of Rock" went down in history as one of Black and director Richard Linklater's finest moments, not to mention its impact on the ensemble of incredibly talented child actors, all of whom actually played their respective instruments in the film. (As of 2021, two of the original cast members were even dating each other!) In short, it was the pop-culture event that inspired a whole generation of kids to embrace their inner punk-rock anarchists, eventually leading to a Broadway musical adaptation and even a short-lived Nickelodeon series. So, in that light, it's not terribly surprising that rumors of bringing the band back together and reuniting for a sequel have followed Black, Linklater, and the rest of the creative team ever since.

Now, we're hearing from arguably the man whose opinion matters most. While making the press rounds for the animated sequel "Kung Fu Panda 4" (which /Film's Ethan Anderton reviewed here), Black was interviewed by JOE and confirmed his interest in making a follow-up film. As he put it, referencing the (in)famous 1984 "Breakin'" sequel title: