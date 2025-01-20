One Of A24's Best Horror Movies Is Sitting High On Netflix's Top Charts
When it comes to the kind of films that tend to top Netflix's charts in the U.S., the pendulum usually swings towards sci-fi, fantasy, and action-thrillers. This is not surprising, as these genres have multitudes to offer, from the French knock-off of "Taken," which has become a Netflix smash hit, to the fresh love for Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Interstellar."
Every once in a while, a horror title manages to grip the collective imagination or unsettle streaming audiences, like the Taiwanese thriller "Incantation," which takes the curse-contagion metaphor to a whole new level. A quick look at Netflix's current ranking of movies trending in the U.S. has pinned Ari Aster's "Hereditary" at #7, as the critically acclaimed A24 horror is getting a second life on the streaming platform (via FlixPatrol). The success is well-earned; Aster's film etches an uncompromising portrait of grief and terror while sidestepping genre trappings of cheap shock tactics or knee-jerk sentiments.
Our subconscious, collective pull toward "Hereditary" is not too hard to understand. It is an experience that cannot be summarized in mere words, with visual imagery tugging the strings of our most visceral reactions to the story. A near-indecipherable, ominous-sounding phrase scratched on a wallpaper feels as dread-inducing as the outright supernatural events that the film builds towards — but the horror of losing a loved one supersedes all else. As the Grahams navigate through events that flit between the real and the surreal, we are forced to scrutinize deeper and emerge with no clear answers. After all, what is more horrifying than vague, unknowable truths?
Let's take a look at what makes "Hereditary" so special.
A24's Hereditary mixes the uncanny and the mundane to a terrifying effect
"Creepy" does not even begin to describe Aster's "Hereditary," which opens with the death of the Graham family matriarch, and the complicated emotions it churns up inside her daughter, Annie (Toni Collette). There is a touch of discomfort mixed in with the grief: a taste of something unsavory beneath the surface, which isn't spoken about openly by anyone just yet. While Annie channels her grief into painstakingly crafted dioramas depicting her personal life, her children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro), deal with the loss in the best ways they can. However, the deadly aftermath of a party plunges the Grahams into an even darker vortex of grief.
Aster crafts an unforgettable diorama of his own, elevating "Hereditary" beyond what we expect from demonic possession in horror movies. The supernatural plot elements are bolstered by themes of generational trauma and cycles of abuse. When a dark family tradition is seen unfolding, we gradually understand why Annie always seems to be on the verge of a breakdown. Even for those who have already seen the movie, "Hereditary" rewards a rewatch to search for the clues that were hidden away in the corners or existing in plain sight for you to return and re-examine.
"Hereditary" is currently streaming on Netflix.