A French Action Thriller Just Became A Global Streaming Hit On Netflix

When done with a modicum of proficiency, action movies are pure cinema. They are kinetic, ecstatic, and occasionally balletic. Whether we're watching hand-to-hand brawls, bullet-whizzing shootouts, or tire-squealing car chases, action cinema holds the potential to leave us gasping and cheering as stunt people (or combat-trained actors) strut their fearless stuff. And if the director is skilled enough to inventively storyboard, shot-by-chaotic-shot, the mayhem unfolding on the screen, your reward is nothing short of bliss.

While the action films of maestros like John Woo, Jackie Chan, and Walter Hill make life worth living, a true movie junkie can get their daily fix from a down-and-dirty formula flick laden with crudely executed punch-ups and twisted-metal set pieces. There is a nobility to this kind of filmmaking. In her vital essay "Trash, Art and the Movies," legendary film critic Pauline Kael wrote, "The lowest action trash is preferable to wholesome family entertainment. When you clean them up, when you make movies respectable, you kill them. The wellspring of their art, their greatness, is in not being respectable."

There is nothing respectable about James Fargo's "Forced Vengeance" starring Chuck Norris, but it's Americanized kung-fu comfort food that's hit the spot numerous times in my life — and, nowadays, action sub-genres needn't be Americanized to connect with U.S. viewers because action is a universal language. It's exposition, fight, plot, fight, more plot, fight, and so on. And these foreign-made films are so formulaic that you know precisely what's going on even if you watch them without subtitles.

This is how a French knock-off of "Taken" can find itself atop Netflix's streaming top 10 at the outset of 2025.