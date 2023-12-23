The Taken Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Pierre Morrel's 2008 film "Taken" is brazenly morally irresponsible.

"Taken" was not so much a thriller as an indulgent "dad fantasy," rooted in xenophobia and male sexual hysterics. The lead character, Bryan Mills, played by a wholly devoted and utterly capable Liam Neeson, was a divorced dad of a teenage girl named Kim (Maggie Grace) who saw his clout as a parent disappearing into the wealthy black hole of a cold-shouldered ex-wife (Famke Janssen) and her attentive new husband (Xander Berkeley). Bryan is a former CIA agent, and his job kept him away from home enough to damage his marriage. When Kim announces that she and a friend are going on an international holiday together, Bryan warns her that such an excursion is dangerous; kidnappers, he knows, often target traveling American teenage girls and sell them into sexual slavery. It sounds paranoid and everyone dismisses him.

Perhaps predictably, Kim is almost immediately kidnapped and sold into sexual slavery. It will be up to Bryan — middle-aged divorced dad extraordinaire — to use his murder skills to rescue her. Bryan's morals are simple: it's okay to murder a thousand Albanian gangsters if they threaten to harm white American teenagers. It's a power fantasy for violence-minded middle-aged divorced dads everywhere.

"Taken" was so successful that it spawned sequels ... in the form of an entire subgenre: the Post-Taken Liam Neeson-is-a-Violent-Dude subgenre. "Taken" is the first film in this series, but other films unrelated to "Taken" still count in my mind as sequels. "Taken" was "Taken 1," "Unknown" was "Taken 2," "The Grey" was "Taken 3," "Taken 2" was "Taken 4," "Non-Stop" was "Taken 5," and "A Walk Among the Tombstones" was "Taken 6," and "Taken 3" was "Taken 7."

That said, let's rank the seven "Taken" movies from worst to best.