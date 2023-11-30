John Woo Changed Hollywood Action Movies (And We're Never Going Back)

He's back.

John Woo, one of the true maestros of action cinema, has returned to U.S. shores after 20 years to make another Hollywood movie. He left to make movies in Asia after the 2003 dud "Paycheck," but two decades later, he's at the helm of the Christmas-set thriller "Silent Night," starring "For All Mankind" actor Joel Kinnaman. "Those who have been missing Woo's masterful touch on action will likely find plenty to embrace here," /Film's review states, and even if the film never reaches the highs of his previous work, it's exciting to have him back in this mode again at 77 years old.

After all, we're talking about one of the most influential directors of the 20th century, here.

Starting with 1986's "A Better Tomorrow," which catapulted Chow Yun-fat to international superstardom, Woo established himself as one of the most exciting voices in action cinema by blending his unique style of high-octane action with high stakes melodrama: His characters are often concerned with ideas of brotherhood, honor, and moral codes. And his action scenes are truly the stuff of legend. The hospital climax in "Hard Boiled," the church shootout in "The Killer," Chow's character lighting a hundred dollar bill on fire to light his cigarette in "A Better Tomorrow" — these moments are practically holy among action nerds, passed on to younger viewers as a gateway to a world of action filmmaking in which Woo's fingerprints can be clearly seen and felt.