The Taiwanese Thriller On Netflix That Ignites Fear Through Ancient Curses

The found footage horror genre is fairly saturated by now, as it has become increasingly difficult to capture the gritty and realistic aura of "discovered" footage convincingly. This format, although effective, comes with its own limitations and genre tropes that can get tiring pretty soon, if not reined in with compelling storytelling. So, what makes Taiwanese found footage horror, "Incantation," so special that it received international acclaim the moment it premiered on Netflix? The answer to this is pretty layered: for one, "Incantation" uses standard tropes only to subvert them eventually, and utilizes a clever narrative gimmick to heighten fear among audiences as a collective. Unbeknownst to the viewer, "Incantation" becomes an interactive experience, irrespective of whether one chooses to interact or not.

No, this is not a direct, straightforward interactive narrative of the "Bandersnatch" variety where the viewer gets to make key choices to help branch the storyline towards different outcomes. However, the fact that found footage in itself carries connotations of something that feels more real, much like a camcorder containing disturbing footage found in the woods, the film manages to hook into this latent fear and hammer its final twist home. To be fair, "Incantation" is fairly reliant on shock value and jumpscares, but, as the frequency of these sudden knee-jerk reactions is peppered evenly throughout, the ride feels truly hellish, leaving an uneasy feeling in the gut. The fact that the premise was inspired by real events does not help matters at all, and only adds to the discomfort of the viewing experience.

Let us dive deeper into the world of "Incantation" to try and figure out why it manages to evoke such strong reactions among diverse audiences.