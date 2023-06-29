Move Over, Paranormal Activity — Grimace Is Our New Found Footage Horror God

If the recent trailer for "Five Nights at Freddy's" taught us anything, it's that fast food restaurant mascots designed to entertain children can very easily double as horror movie monsters. That's especially true of the McDonald's mascots. Led by perpetually grinning clown Ronald McDonald, the denizens of McDonaldland also include a sinister purple shape called Grimace. Though Grimace has long been publicly presented as a buddy of Ronald McDonald and a friend to children everywhere, he was first introduced as the "Evil Grimace" in 1971: a four-armed monster who maliciously stole milkshakes from children.

Grimace hasn't been seen in McDonald's marketing for a long time, and that was probably for the best. But that changed earlier this month when McDonald's invited customers to order "Grimace's Birthday Meal" in celebration of Grimace's birthday, June 12. The Big Mac meal includes a limited edition berry-flavored purple milkshake — which may or may not contain excretions from Grimace's own body — along with other ingredients like corn syrup and sodium benzoate. A commercial for the Grimace Shake shows footage of chicken nuggets wishing young Grimace a happy birthday before he consumes them.

What follows is a flurry of photos that would look more at home in a Netflix true crime documentary, showcasing how the serial killer seemed like a normal, happy child before the dismemberments began. Perhaps that's why "Happy Birthday Grimace" almost immediately became the internet's latest horror trend.