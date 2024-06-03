One Deadly Scene In Hereditary Laid The Groundwork For The Entire Horror Movie

During the AMA, a Redditor asked Aster about Charlie's death, enquiring how early on in the writing process the director fleshed out the traumatizing scene and decided which visual aspects to highlight. Aster revealed that "Charlie's head being knocked off" was one of the first images that came to him before he wrote "Hereditary:"

"The first images that came to me (before writing) were Charlie's head being knocked off by the telephone pole and Annie levitating while sawing off her own head (the concept of a mother so destroyed by what happened to her child that she has to do it to herself). I built the movie around that and the other."

The correlation between the two scenes has been explicitly explained by Aster here, and this foundational sentiment haunts the film from start to finish. Charlie's grandmother had always intended to house Paimon within her, but as the demon coveted a male host, the tragedies that befell the Grahams were orchestrated by the cult to gear towards a specific end. Annie's grief, and her partial awareness of her mother's intentions, drove her to extreme ends — even when she is possessed, her hands cannot stop from sawing her own head off, in imitation of what happened to her child. This, mixed with a repressed disdain for her firstborn (whom she simultaneously loves and abhors), lends to a cycle of emotional abuse and dysfunctional dynamics that end up working in favor of the cult.

Aster uses similarly shocking imagery to drive these layered themes home, such as the unforgettable final shot of "Peter" staring vacantly ahead, his telltale mouth-click affirming that evil is here to stay, and that the bonds of family were not enough to banish it.