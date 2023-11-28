Ari Aster Convinced His Hereditary Editor To Join By Explaining It Wasn't A Horror Film

Ari Aster's 2018 film "Hereditary" contains a great deal of shadow-lurking, a scene of spontaneous human combustion, several decapitations, allusions to demonic powers, and at least one Satanic cult. However, if one were to ask a "Hereditary" fan about the film, they would mention Toni Collette's amazing performance before any of the above elements. They will also likely recall the scenes of sheer panic, the harrowing sense of guilt, and the unnerving presence of actor Milly Shapiro as the scary young Charlie. This is, of course, the way Aster wanted it. "Hereditary" may have supernatural elements, but it is, first and foremost, a story about the breakdown of the family unit. It's about intergenerational trauma and how our most grievous pains are handed directly to us by our mothers. It's a nightmare, but more in the Freudian sense.

"Hereditary" was edited by Lucian Johnston and Jennifer Lame, the latter of whom has established an impressive career in the last five years. Lame served as an assistant or an apprentice on noteworthy films like "Before the Devil Knows Your Dead" and "Reservation Road" before becoming a full-time editor with the Parker Posey film "Price Check" in 2012. She has also served as the editor on five of Noah Baumbach's films, edited "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and collaborated with Christopher Nolan on "Tenet" and "Oppenheimer."

/Film's own Bill Bria recently sat down with Lame to discuss editing and her amazing run of work. She revealed that modern horror wasn't to her taste — she prefers the classics — but that Aster was able to convince her to work on "Hereditary" by explaining that it wasn't a horror movie, not really. It was about a really, really, really troubled family. Lame could deal with that.