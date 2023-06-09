Why Amy Schumer Dropped Out Of Barbie

Everything we've seen and heard regarding Greta Gerwig's absolutely fabulous-looking "Barbie" so far suggests the "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" writer/director was truly destined to make this movie. However, those who've long kept a close eye on Barbara Millicent Roberts' journey to starring in her very own live-action vehicle will no doubt recall that we nearly got what would've almost certainly been a strikingly different take on the Mattel IP. Indeed, one of the film's early iterations had Amy Schumer attached to star, back when Sony held the rights instead of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Under Sony's supervision, "Barbie" was being written by Hilary Winston, a scribe whose credits includes multiple episodes of the cult comedy series "Community" and "Happy Endings," in addition to kid-friendly animated films like "The LEGO Ninjago Movie" and "The Bad Guys." The plan was for Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, to then come in and revise Winston's script draft. Ultimately, though, the whole thing fell apart after Schumer dropped out over what she referred to as a "scheduling conflict" with another unspecified project. As it turns out, those who smelled something fishy at the time were right to trust their noses.

In point of fact, during a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the multi-hyphenate admitted this was really just a cover for some good old-fashioned creative differences between her and Sony. She explained (via Variety):