The Anya Taylor-Joy Horror Comedy Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

In Mark Mylod's 2022 horror comedy "The Menu," Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot, a young woman who is invited to a hugely expensive meal at one of the most exclusive restaurants on the planet. The restaurant is called Hawthorn, and one can only access it by traveling by boat to a remote private island. All of the restaurant's ingredients are grown and cultivated on the island, and the ultra-fresh food is said to be the best in the world. It is overseen by the mad culinary genius Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) who has been obsessed with food his whole life.

Margot is taken to Hawthorn by the callow Slowik groupie Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) who is more excited to be in Slowik's presence than he is to eat the food. It will be revealed later that Margot was a last-minute replacement after Tyler's original date skipped out on him. She is out of her element in a place like Hawthorn, and knows nothing about the universe of high-end foodies. She is surrounded by bourgeois idiots, including movies stars, tech bros, and food critics who all talk about food in highfalutin terms.

Over the course of a multi-course dinner at Hawthorn, it will be revealed that Slowik has developed a powerful, psychopathic hatred of his ultrarich, unappreciative clientele, and has constructed a meal that will result in guilt, horror, and death. One of the courses involves a chef dying by suicide. Another will incorporate a "Most Dangerous Game"-style human hunt. The diners will all have to face a moral reckoning as Slowik oversees the kitchen like Jigsaw by way of Jose Andres. Know that "The Menu" is presented with a winking tone, making the film into a comedic satire as much as a horror movie.

As of this writing, "The Menu" is a huge hit on Netflix, finding a new audience over two years after its release.